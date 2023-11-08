Nintendo’s 330M+ Accounts Will Build “Lasting Relationship With Consumers”

Nintendo in its latest financial update announced that there are “over” 330 million Nintendo accounts worldwide and plans to use the same account system to make the transition to the next generation easier.

This figure includes 164 countries and regions, including some where the Nintendo Switch and other Nintendo hardware aren’t sold, with the company’s mobile app engaging more players.

The goal is to grow Nintendo accounts and make them a “vital business foundation” for the company and connect with consumers.

“Prior to the introduction of Nintendo Account, it was not easy to maintain users’ information across platform generations, including details such as their software purchases and gameplay records. “The introduction of Nintendo Account made it possible to tie a user’s history to their personal account. This will be a foundation upon which Nintendo can maintain a lasting relationship with consumers.”

Nintendo also announced that, as of September 30, 2023, Switch Online has over 38 million users.