Switch Version of Level-5’s Fantasy Life Game Delayed

Today’s update addresses concerns that Level-5’s Switch release Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time may not release in 2023.

A Japanese advertisement (via Ryokutya2089) suggests the game’s launch date has moved from this year to 2024.

Level-5 hasn’t announced a delay, but the last major update was in February, when a trailer teased this RPG-inspired life simulator for 2023.

In celebration of its 25th anniversary, Level-5 is expected to reveal “release dates” for upcoming titles this month. Hopefully, Fantasy Life and Level-5’s other Switch titles will be announced.