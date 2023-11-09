Home » NEWS » Warner Bros. Wants to Turn Its “Biggest Franchises” Into Live Services

Jacob Chambers November 9, 2023

In Warner Bros.’ Q3 earnings call, CEO David Zaslav said the company is transforming its “biggest franchises” from three- to four-year releases into “more always on gameplay” experiences through live services, multiplatform releases, and free-to-play extensions.

Warner Bros. wants “more players spending more time on more platforms” to “drive engagement and monetization of longer cycles at higher levels”. It also found a “significant opportunity” to boost post-purchase revenue.

The community was surprised when NetherRealm Studios added a Halloween Fatality microtransaction to Mortal Kombat 1. Warner Bros. also reported in the earnings call that the new Mortal Kombat has sold nearly 3 million copies since mid-September.

There are no details, but this figure likely includes sales on all platforms, including the Nintendo Switch. Mortal Kombat 11 will have sold 15 million copies by 2022.

