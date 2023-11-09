Home » NEWS » Nintendo delays new development building

Nintendo delays new development building

Jacob Chambers November 9, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4

Nikkei reported in August that Nintendo’s new development building was delayed due to an “expansion plan”.

Nintendo didn’t mention this at the time, but its latest financial results briefing slides show that construction has been up-scaled to 2028 instead of 2027.

“We had initially announced that a 12-story building would be completed in 2027, but we revised our original plan and decided to up-scale the building. As such, the construction is now scheduled to be completed in 2028.”

When finished, the “Corporate Headquarters Development Center, Building No. 2” will “play an important role in strengthening” Nintendo’s R&D capabilities.

Originally, Nikkei reported that this building’s “expansion plan” would accommodate a “long-term increase in development personnel”. Nintendo announced the same building in April 2022.

