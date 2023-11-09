Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Updated to 3.0.0: Patch Notes

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe ‘Wave 6’ Booster Course Pass DLC for Nintendo Switch releases today. The last wave of DLC content brings the total to 48. Overall, the series has 96 courses to speed through.

This update adds the Acorn Cup, Spiny Cup, and eight Mario Kart courses for the SNES, GameCube, Wii, 3DS, and mobile eras. Nintendo also added Diddy Kong, Funky Kong, Pauline, and Peachette as racers.

Finally, new Mii suits, a jukebox, and “general” updates and fixes are included. The full rundown is on Nintendo’s support page:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Ver. 3.0.0 (Released November 8th, 2023)

Support for DLC

Added paid DLC: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Booster Course Pass, Wave 6 (two cups, eight courses, four characters, and 17 Mii racing suits).

General

I added the “Music” button to the top menu. This is a feature where you can listen to the background music that plays during the game, as you like. Even players who don’t own the Booster Course Pass can listen to the background music of the DLC courses.

Added feature: other players who aren’t friends can join a room. After creating a room, press the + button or – button to display the room ID on the room screen, and tell your fellow racers the room ID. The other racers can join by entering the room ID in “Search by Room ID.”

I made it so that you can create a room even if you have no friends registered.

Added staff credits for the Booster Couse Pass. Conditions for seeing the credits

Increased the invincibility time of a portion of characters and vehicle customizations.

Make it so that you can’t acquire strong items when taking an item box by stopping, driving in reverse, or taking an item box that is in the same location multiple times during a race.

Shorten the time between when an item box is acquired by someone and when it is restored.

Lowered the appearance rate of Mirror and 200cc in “Worldwide” and “Regional.”

I made it so you can acquire the “Varia Suit” when using a Metroid series amiibo.

I made it so you can acquire the “Hylian Suit” when using a Legend of Zelda series amiibo.

I made it so you can acquire the “Kirby Suit” when using a Kirby series amiibo.

I made it so you can acquire the “Daisy Suit” when using a Daisy amiibo.

Fixed Issues