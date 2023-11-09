Home » NEWS » Oops! Accidental Early Release of New Persona

Jacob Chambers November 9, 2023

Some lucky fans have been able to play Atlus’ new tactical RPG Persona 5 Tactica before its release next week.

According to social media and other sources, the Steam version of the game went live a week before its November 17, 2023, launch, allowing fans to play it early.

Atlus and co. caught on, but players may still be able to play the game in Steam’s offline mode. Atlus has had promotional content leaks before, as fans have noted online.

For once, a game isn’t leaked first on Switch. Consider this a warning that game spoilers may be floating around.

