Nintendo Announces November 14 Indie World Showcase

Jacob Chambers November 13, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Nintendo announced a new Indie World Showcase for Tuesday, November 14, 2023. Be prepared.

The showcase will begin at 9 a.m. PT, 12 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. BST, 6 p.m. CET, and Wednesday at 3 a.m. AET, with “roughly 20 minutes of new announcements and updates on indie games coming to the Nintendo Switch”.

We expect what? Who knows! However, it will be worth watching as 2023 winds down. People are naturally looking forward to Nintendo’s 2024 hardware, so it’ll be interesting to see what’s next for the Switch.

Join us at the designated time with your favorite drink to follow everything as it happens.

 

