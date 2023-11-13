New Pokémon Scarlet & Violet 7-Star Tera Raid Battle Event This Weekend

As ‘Eevee Day’ approaches, the next Pokémon Scarlet and Violet 7-Star Tera Raid Battle event has been announced, with no prizes for guessing the starring Pokémon (thanks, @SerebiiNet).

Eevee will headline the event, which runs from November 17th to 20th. This special first-gen Pokémon with the Mightiest Mark and Normal Tera Type can only be caught once per save file.

Eevee will appear in other major events in the coming weeks besides the 7-Star Tera Raid Battle. The Pokémon Company has announced that the beloved Normal Type will star in the next mass outbreak event from November 17–20. We can expect to see Eevee bundles in Pokémon Sleep to celebrate ‘Eevee Day’.