Level-5 to confirm “Several Titles” release dates later this month

Level-5 announced Fantasy Life: The Girl Who Steals Time would miss its 2023 release. Instead, it will arrive next year.

On November 29, a special “Level-5 Vision 2023 II” event will bring an update to fans who missed it. Several titles will have release dates at this show:

“During the show, we will be sharing the release dates for several titles such as “INAZUMA ELEVEN: Victory Road” and “FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time,” along with heaps of new information. Please check here for further details and updates regarding this event.”

Other games we hope to get updates for are DECAPOLICE, Professor Layton, and the New World of Steam. Other games include Megaton Musashi. YouTube and NicoNico Live will stream the event at 9 p.m. JST.