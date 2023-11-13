Braid: Anniversary Edition Coming Next Year, No Switch News

Braid: Anniversary Edition was announced for the Nintendo Switch and other platforms in 2020.

The latest update this week suggests plans have changed. The 15th anniversary version will release on PlayStation, Xbox, Windows, and Netflix on April 30, 2024. After the initial launch, social media confirmed a “Mac and Linux” release later next year.

“April 30, 2024. Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Netflix on iOS and Android. A new world of puzzles, 15+ hours of developer commentary. I’ll see you there!”

No Switch release was announced. GoNintendo has contacted Braid creator Jonathan Blow, but there is no word yet.

Many Switch fans, including our Nintendo Life community, are curious, and there are many theories online. A remaster of this time-bending puzzle adventure will release next year with improved graphics and audio commentary.

Braid’s anniversary release for Switch isn’t confirmed yet. When this project was announced in August 2020, the game’s website said (via My Nintendo News):