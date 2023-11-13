Home » NEWS » Golden Joystick Awards 2023: Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom wins Nintendo GOTY

Jacob Chambers November 13, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5

The Golden Joystick Awards 2023 are over, and we have the full list of winners. For Switch, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom won the 2023 Nintendo Game of the Year.

Larian’s RPG Baldur’s Gate 3 won “ultimate” game of the year. It won the show’s biggest award and several other categories. Other winners included Sea of Stars for best indie game, Mortal Kombat 1 for best multiplayer, and No Man’s Sky for “still playing”.

Here are the winners (GamesRadar lists each category):

  • Best Storytelling: Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Still Playing Award: No Man’s Sky
  • Best Visual Design: Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Studio of the Year: Larian Studios
  • Best Game Expansion: Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Best Indie Game: Sea of Stars
  • Best VR Game: Horizon Call of the Mountain
  • Best Multiplayer Game: Mortal Kombat 1
  • Best Audio: Final Fantasy XVI
  • Best Game Trailer: Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Best Streaming Game: Valorant
  • Best Game Community – Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Best Gaming Hardware – PSVR 2
  • Breakthrough Award – Coccoon / Geometric Interactive
  • Critics’ Choice Award – Alan Wake II
  • Best Lead Performer – Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI
  • Best Supporting Performer – Neil Newborn, Astarion, Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Nintendo Game of the Year – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • PC Game of the Year – Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Xbox Game of the Year – Starfield
  • PlayStation Game of the Year – Resident Evil 4
  • Most Wanted Game – Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • UGOTY – Baldur’s Gate 3

