Golden Joystick Awards 2023: Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom wins Nintendo GOTY

The Golden Joystick Awards 2023 are over, and we have the full list of winners. For Switch, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom won the 2023 Nintendo Game of the Year.
Larian’s RPG Baldur’s Gate 3 won “ultimate” game of the year. It won the show’s biggest award and several other categories. Other winners included Sea of Stars for best indie game, Mortal Kombat 1 for best multiplayer, and No Man’s Sky for “still playing”.
Here are the winners (GamesRadar lists each category):
- Best Storytelling: Baldur’s Gate 3
- Still Playing Award: No Man’s Sky
- Best Visual Design: Baldur’s Gate 3
- Studio of the Year: Larian Studios
- Best Game Expansion: Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Best Indie Game: Sea of Stars
- Best VR Game: Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Best Multiplayer Game: Mortal Kombat 1
- Best Audio: Final Fantasy XVI
- Best Game Trailer: Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Best Streaming Game: Valorant
- Best Game Community – Baldur’s Gate 3
- Best Gaming Hardware – PSVR 2
- Breakthrough Award – Coccoon / Geometric Interactive
- Critics’ Choice Award – Alan Wake II
- Best Lead Performer – Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI
- Best Supporting Performer – Neil Newborn, Astarion, Baldur’s Gate 3
- Nintendo Game of the Year – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- PC Game of the Year – Baldur’s Gate 3
- Xbox Game of the Year – Starfield
- PlayStation Game of the Year – Resident Evil 4
- Most Wanted Game – Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- UGOTY – Baldur’s Gate 3