Golden Joystick Awards 2023: Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom wins Nintendo GOTY

The Golden Joystick Awards 2023 are over, and we have the full list of winners. For Switch, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom won the 2023 Nintendo Game of the Year.

Larian’s RPG Baldur’s Gate 3 won “ultimate” game of the year. It won the show’s biggest award and several other categories. Other winners included Sea of Stars for best indie game, Mortal Kombat 1 for best multiplayer, and No Man’s Sky for “still playing”.

Here are the winners (GamesRadar lists each category):