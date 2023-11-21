Home » NEWS » Nintendo Switch Online’s Next Free Game Trial Lands Tomorrow in Europe

Jacob Chambers November 21, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, Xbox 360, Xbox One

The next free game trial for European Nintendo Switch Online subscribers is Fae Farm. Tomorrow, November 22–28, it will be ripe for picking.

When it hit platforms earlier this year, we loved the magnificent graphics, long playability, and sheer quantity of things to do, even if the NPCs aren’t the liveliest.

Whether it seems appealing, try it for free for a few days to see whether it sticks.

Fae Farm is available for free during the game trial, and you can download it now (but you can’t play until tomorrow). The game is 25% off in the European Nintendo eShop Black Friday promotion for those who want to start right now.

 

