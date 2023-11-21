Borderlands 3 Switch Update: Performance Improvements & More

Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition, which was released on Switch last month, got an update today.

Early tests indicate major gains. The team says game performance has been optimized and textures have been improved. The majority are “quality-of-life” modifications. The entire details:

Today we will release an update for Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition on Nintendo Switch, which will be live by 12:00 PM PT. Note that these updates only apply to Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition on Nintendo Switch; to see the most up-to-date notes for Borderlands 3 on other platforms, please refer to the dedicated Borderlands 3 Update Notes page. This update addresses many quality-of-life changes, but we wanted to specifically call out some specific changes we’ve made based on reported community concerns.

Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition – November 20, 2023