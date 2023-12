Nintendo announced Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s 5th anniversary and Sora’s February amiibo.

In January 2024, new spirits will commemorate this milestone. The translation says these spirits will join amiibo tag tournaments where players can challenge their raised amiibo.

Special events begin tomorrow and end December 13. This event offers 5 x EXP, SP, and “Snack L” for five days. Here’s its artwork: