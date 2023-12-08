Baldur’s Gate 3 Wins 2023 Game Awards GOTY

Baldur’s Gate 3 won Game of the Year at the Game Awards.
It competed with Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Multiple other awards went to Baldur’s Gate 3.
Mario, Pikmin 4, and Zelda won awards. Here are all the winners:
- Baldur’s Gate 3: Game of the Year, best performance (Neil Newbon), best community support, best RPG, best multiplayer
- Alan Wake 2: Best game direction, best narrative, and art direction
- Final Fantasy XVI: Best score and music
- Hi-Fi Rush!: Best audio design
- Forza Motorsport: Innovation in accessibility, best sports/racing
- Tchia: Games for impact
- Cyberpunk 2077: Best ongoing
- Sea of Stars, the Best independent game
- Cocoon: Best debut indie game
- Honkai: Star Rail, the Best mobile game
- Resident Evil Village VR Mode: The Best VR/AR game
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, the best action game
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: Best action or adventure
- Street Fighter 6: Best fighting
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Best family
- Pikmin 4: Best sim or strategy
- The Last of Us (HBO): Best Adaptation
- Final Fantasy VII: The Most anticipated
- Ironmouse: Content creator of the year
- Valorant: The Best esports game
- Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok, best esports athlete
- JD Gaming the Best esports team
- Christine “Potter” Chi, the Best esports coach
- 2023 League of Legends World Championship: Best eSports event