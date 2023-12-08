Home » NEWS » Baldur’s Gate 3 Wins 2023 Game Awards GOTY

Baldur’s Gate 3 Wins 2023 Game Awards GOTY

Jacob Chambers December 8, 2023

Baldur’s Gate 3 won Game of the Year at the Game Awards.

It competed with Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Multiple other awards went to Baldur’s Gate 3.

Mario, Pikmin 4, and Zelda won awards. Here are all the winners:

  • Baldur’s Gate 3: Game of the Year, best performance (Neil Newbon), best community support, best RPG, best multiplayer
  • Alan Wake 2: Best game direction, best narrative, and art direction
  • Final Fantasy XVI: Best score and music
  • Hi-Fi Rush!: Best audio design
  • Forza Motorsport: Innovation in accessibility, best sports/racing
  • Tchia: Games for impact
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Best ongoing
  • Sea of Stars, the Best independent game
  • Cocoon: Best debut indie game
  • Honkai: Star Rail, the Best mobile game
  • Resident Evil Village VR Mode: The Best VR/AR game
  • Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, the best action game
  • Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: Best action or adventure
  • Street Fighter 6: Best fighting
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Best family
  • Pikmin 4: Best sim or strategy
  • The Last of Us (HBO): Best Adaptation
  • Final Fantasy VII: The Most anticipated
  • Ironmouse: Content creator of the year
  • Valorant: The Best esports game
  • Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok, best esports athlete
  • JD Gaming the Best esports team
  • Christine “Potter” Chi, the Best esports coach
  • 2023 League of Legends World Championship: Best eSports event

