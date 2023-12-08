Home » NEWS » Capcom Announces 2025 Monster Hunter Wilds

Capcom Announces 2025 Monster Hunter Wilds

Jacob Chambers December 8, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Capcom announced the next Monster Hunter game at the Game Awards. Monster Hunter Wilds arrives in 2025 on several next-gen platforms.

Though Nintendo platforms are missing, the series’ history suggests anything can happen. This game will follow Monster Hunter 20th anniversary celebrations early next year.

Monster Hunter Wilds producer Ryozo Tsujimoto said:

Ryozo Tsujimoto: “This announcement is just the start, so there’s a lot about the game we can’t go into detai about yet. THe game features a new level of detailed creatures and ecosystems, so please enjoy dissecting the trailer to get an idea of what to expect!

“This upcoming March marks 20 years since Monster Hunter first released on PlayStation 2 back in 2004… Thanks to all of your support, the series has grown into something beloved of players around the world. The combination of cutting-edge hardware and latest Monster Hunter title will be unmissable! Thanks for watching today, and while you’re waiting to play Monster Hunter Wilds, please keep enjoying Monster Hunter: World and Monster Hunter Rise!”

 

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Pikmin 4 wins Best Sim/Strategy at Game Awards 2023

Nintendo made many Switch announcements at the Game Awards 2023 (see our roundup). Winning was ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security