Capcom Announces 2025 Monster Hunter Wilds

Capcom announced the next Monster Hunter game at the Game Awards. Monster Hunter Wilds arrives in 2025 on several next-gen platforms.
Though Nintendo platforms are missing, the series’ history suggests anything can happen. This game will follow Monster Hunter 20th anniversary celebrations early next year.
Monster Hunter Wilds producer Ryozo Tsujimoto said:
Ryozo Tsujimoto: “This announcement is just the start, so there’s a lot about the game we can’t go into detai about yet. THe game features a new level of detailed creatures and ecosystems, so please enjoy dissecting the trailer to get an idea of what to expect!
“This upcoming March marks 20 years since Monster Hunter first released on PlayStation 2 back in 2004… Thanks to all of your support, the series has grown into something beloved of players around the world. The combination of cutting-edge hardware and latest Monster Hunter title will be unmissable! Thanks for watching today, and while you’re waiting to play Monster Hunter Wilds, please keep enjoying Monster Hunter: World and Monster Hunter Rise!”