Pikmin 4 wins Best Sim/Strategy at Game Awards 2023

Nintendo made many Switch announcements at the Game Awards 2023 (see our roundup). Winning was also important. We’ve covered a few of those on the site, but let’s cheer for Pikmin 4, which won Best Sim/Strategy Game!

Geoff Keighley’s award floods reveal multiple winners at once, and the win came in one. Nintendo won this one without an acceptance speech or chance to applaud, but it was well-deserved.

Pikmin 4 on Switch was released earlier this year and became a series classic. In our 9/10 review, we called the game “effortlessly essential stuff,” so it’s nice to see it win an award (Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp and Fire Emblem Engage were also nominated).

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom won Best Action/Adventure Game, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder won Best Family Game. Overall, Nintendo did well!