All 96 Circuits in New Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Trailer

If, by some freak accident, you haven’t bought Mario Kart 8 Deluxe yet (and its continued presence in the weekly UK charts shows that there are still some), Nintendo’s latest trailer may persuade you.

This is circuit-focused. All of them. With the full six waves of DLC tracks, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has 96 courses to race around, and Nintendo wants to show them off.

This trailer highlights all 24 cups and their courses. Coconut Mall brought a smile to our faces again with its selection of toe-tapping tunes.

Does this trailer emphasize how nice one final cup would have brought the total to 100? It does. However, ‘Mario Kart 9’ has to have something special, and with 70 legacy tracks missing, it could go ‘Deluxer’.