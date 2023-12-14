Next year, Switch gets more nonogram puzzles from ‘Piczle Cross: Story Of Seasons’

Rainy Frog announced today that Piczle Cross: Story of Seasons will launch on Switch on February 27, 2024.

This Piczle game has lots of nonogram puzzles and a farm-sim twist thanks to the Story of Seasons tie-in. Over 350 puzzles and five collage puzzles require you to line up tiles to form villagers, bachelors, animals, and tools.

More to say? This is for Nonogram fans! Rainy Frog has more details and screenshots:

Test yourself with 30 hours of brain stretching puzzle fun with 350 puzzles.

– Reveal a bigger picture by completing collage puzzles combining dozens of smaller puzzles.

– See your farm grow with new crops as you complete puzzles.

– Watch the seasons change in your farm as you progress.

– Browse a 100+ page almanac with information from five Story of Seasons games.

– Listen to music from the Story of Seasons games in the Music Player.

– Enjoy the same charming character and farm graphics used in the Story of Seasons games.

– Tweak the puzzle experience as you like it with a wealth of puzzle options.

– Unlock 25 varied achievements.

– Supports 9 languages (English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese)

This cozy puzzler won’t arrive until February 2024, but let’s not pretend the Switch is short on nonogram puzzles to keep us entertained.