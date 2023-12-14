US Switch eShop Releases Relaxing Hexagonal City Builder ‘Pan’orama’

If you like relaxing city builders, Awaken Realms’ Pan’orama may be for you.

Pan’orama is a puzzle simulation that uses hexagonal tiles to create an abstract landscape. It launches on the US eShop today (December 14th) and in January in the EU. Complete quests and build biomes to earn points and unlock themed tiles to create new areas.

The Switch launch trailer’s music and aesthetics are great. It has lots of personality and looks like Square Enix’s ‘Go’ franchise.

More from Awaken Realms:

– Discover a wide variety of structures with unique abilities! In Pan’orama, you will discover a wide range of structures, each with their own unique abilities that will enhance your landscape creation process. Whether you want to create a serene forest surrounding a forester’s lodge, an endless ocean full of geysers or a bustling city filled with unique buildings, the possibilities are limitless. – Relax with soothing puzzles or make it a fun challenge! While Pan’orama is designed to be a relaxing and soothing experience, it also offers plenty of challenges for players who want to test their skills and take their creativity to the next level. You can compete against other players by beating their high scores and create even more impressive landscapes. So whether you want to unwind with a relaxing puzzle game or push yourself to achieve new heights, Pan’orama has something for everyone. – Pet cute animals while taking a break from creating your own paradise! And if you need a break from creating stunning landscapes, why not take a moment to pet the cats and other cute animals that roam around your creations? The inhabitants of this colorful world would surely love some pets and attention!

The US eShop sells Pan’orama for $19.99.