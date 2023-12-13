The Full Patch Notes for Super Mario RPG 1.0.1

Nintendo revealed a Super Mario RPG “Paratroopa” bug last month and said it was patching. The 1.0.1 update appears to fix this. There are many more game fixes. Nintendo’s support page has the patch notes:

Version 1.0.1 (December 12, 2023) of Super Mario RPG

Game progression fixes

Downloading this update data fixes the following issues.

Fixed a bug where Paratroopas would not appear at Land’s End after the Monstro Town event, blocking game progression.

Fixed an issue where, after ending a battle with an enemy in the Mushroom Kingdom, game progression would sometimes be blocked because another battle would continuously start immediately after.

Fixed an issue where, during an event in Marrymore, game progression would sometimes be blocked because Mario would remain surprised.

Fixed an issue in the Bowser’s Keep section with six doors where it was sometimes not possible to enter doors five and six. Note: If the above issue occurs, leaving the section with the six doors and returning again will resolve the issue.

Fixed an issue where, in the Sunken Ship area with many cannons, game progression would sometimes be blocked because Mario would remain surprised.

Fixed an issue where, when stomping on a Shogun in Land’s End, game progression would sometimes be blocked because the screen would not change.

Other Fixes