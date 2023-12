Nintendo teased Splatoon 3’s ‘Tournament Manager’ in July. Following an early release in November, it’s now officially launched.

Inklings and Octolings can create private tournaments, brackets, and match reports with this service. Splatoon dataminer ‘OatmealDome’ explains how license numbers are now required:

Nintendo’s website has guides for creating tournaments. Create, manage, and join a tournament with this guide. This requires Splatoon 3, data storage, and a Switch Online subscription.