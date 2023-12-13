Zelda: Link’s Awakening PC Port Has HD Graphics And 120fps Scrolling

If you played the Switch remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening and wanted something more authentic, this unofficial PC port may be for you.

Link’s Awakening DX HD, created by ‘linksawakeningdxhd’ for itch.io, adds widescreen support, HD graphics, and 120fps scrolling to the Game Boy Color version.

According to Digital Foundry’s John Linneman, you can also zoom out to see all NPCs and enemies on Koholint Island, which is active as expected. Crikey.

If you need more convincing, watch the gameplay video at the top of the article in high quality. The magic starts around 25 seconds.

Of course, Nintendo will eventually discover this project, so if you have a Windows-based PC and want to try it, do so now.