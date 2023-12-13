Home » NEWS » Zelda: Link’s Awakening PC Port Has HD Graphics And 120fps Scrolling

Zelda: Link’s Awakening PC Port Has HD Graphics And 120fps Scrolling

Jacob Chambers December 13, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5

If you played the Switch remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening and wanted something more authentic, this unofficial PC port may be for you.

Link’s Awakening DX HD, created by ‘linksawakeningdxhd’ for itch.io, adds widescreen support, HD graphics, and 120fps scrolling to the Game Boy Color version.

According to Digital Foundry’s John Linneman, you can also zoom out to see all NPCs and enemies on Koholint Island, which is active as expected. Crikey.

If you need more convincing, watch the gameplay video at the top of the article in high quality. The magic starts around 25 seconds.

Of course, Nintendo will eventually discover this project, so if you have a Windows-based PC and want to try it, do so now.

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

The Lost Stages of Sonic 2 have been revealed

Sonic the Hedgehog 2’s cut content has been teased for years, but The Video Game ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security