A Beautiful 2024 Physical Collector’s Edition of Blasphemous 2

Blasphemous 2’s stunning physical collector’s edition for the Nintendo Switch will launch in early 2024, according to Selecta Games.

The price is unknown, but it will include a steelbook, two soundtrack CDs, a 60-page guide to blasphemous lore, three art cards, a thank-you letter, a themed metal coin, an album of illustrations, a certificate of authenticity, and an instruction manual.

After its release, specialist retailers in Europe and North America will sell the collector’s edition.

It’s nice to know what the product will have, but we hope to hear more about its release date and price soon. Thus, if you’re considering buying Blasphemous 2 digitally, wait.