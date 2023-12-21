Later this month, Bobby Kotick will leave Activision Blizzard

After Microsoft acquired Activision-Blizzard earlier this year (finally!), Bobby Kotick will resign as CEO on December 29, 2023 (thanks, Eurogamer).

Kotick joined Activision as CEO in 1991 and helped the company merge with Vivendi Games in 2008. Kotick has led the company to success, but he has also been embroiled in sexual assault, harassment, and misconduct scandals.

Microsoft stated after the acquisition that Kotick would stay until the end of the year “to ensure a smooth and seamless transition” as Activision-Blizzard joined Xbox Game Studios. His departure comes as the company makes several key leadership changes in the new year.

One change is Jill Braff’s appointment as ZeniMax/Bethesda Studios’ head. Braff may not be well-known, but she worked at Nintendo as Consumer Research Manager from 1994 to 1995 and Sega as Director of Marketing from 1995 to 1998, where she was involved in early Dreamcast launch plans.

Braff will oversee all Zenimax/Bethesda creatives, including Todd Howard and Robert Duffy. The newly promoted President of Game Content and Studios, Matt Duffy, will supervise Braff and other executives. Naturally, Duffy reports to Phil Spencer, CEO. Phew.

Microsoft has pledged to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles over 10 years after acquiring Activision-Blizzard. We don’t know when this deal will happen, but Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’s critical reception suggests we should let Microsoft and Activision-Blizzard cook and get the franchise back on track.