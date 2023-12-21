Home » NEWS » “The Worst Video Games Of 2023” from Metacritic

This time of year, Metacritic ranks the best and worst games of the year by Metascore. Today, we look at the “worst video games of 2023″—the lowest-scoring games released across any platform from January to December 2023.

This list excludes titles with “fewer than 7 reviews from professional critics,” as usual. If a title appears on multiple platforms, only the lowest-scoring version is shown. Games are ranked by Metascore as of December 18, 2023. The top pick this year is The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. The list also includes Switch titles.

Metacritic: The 10 Worst Video Games of 2023:

  1. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (34/100)
  2. Flashback 2 (35/100)
  3. Greyhill Incident (38/100)
  4. Quantum Error (40/100)
  5. Testament: The Order of High-Human (41/100)
  6. Crime Boss: Rockay City (43/100)
  7. Hellboy: Web of Wyrd (47/100)
  8. Gangs of Sherwood (48/100)
  9. Loop8: Summer of Gods (49/100)
  10. Gargoyles Remastered (49/100)

 

