Year In Numbers Infographic Highlights 2023 Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Sales Success

Jacob Chambers December 21, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One

As 2023 winds down, many sites are compiling data to show the year in games. Awards-winning game The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom appears in GamesIndustry.biz’s “year in numbers” infographic.

It was among the “top 3” best-selling games of the year in the US and UK (digital sales excluded). It was also Japan’s “best-selling boxed” game of the year. One of Metacritic’s top three highest-scoring games, it was also the year’s third “most covered” game online.

ICO data shows Nintendo was the third “most covered” games company online in 2023. GamesIndustry.biz has the full infographic. It also reports physical and digital sales and mobile gaming popularity. Tears of the Kingdom won best action/adventure game at the 2023 Game Awards.

