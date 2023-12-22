Director of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Made 2023 ‘Variety500’ List

Nintendo has many talented people, but Hidemaro Fujibayashi deserves more respect. He has directed the series since 2001, most recently The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

He’s been named one of the most influential business leaders shaping the global media industry in the seventh annual ‘Variety500’. The website said this about Fujibayashi and Zelda over the years:

Hidemaro Fujibayashi – Director, Entertainment Planning & Development, Group No. 3 It’s hard to find someone more essential to the success of the Nintendo Switch than Fujibayashi, who currently directs new mainline games for Nintendo’s “The Legend of Zelda” franchise, working in lockstep with Eiji Aonuma, its longtime producer who directed several of its flagship titles. Fujibayashi first worked on “Zelda” through several handheld games developed via Capcom, before joining the company and directing 2011’s “Skyward Sword” for the Wii. Fujibayashi then held a command of March 2017’s Switch launch title “Breath of the Wild” that delivered instant success for both the game and the console. Six years later, “Tears of the Kingdom” did it again. The first Nintendo pricetag to hit $70, the May release exceeded expectations from critics and gamers alike, with more than 10 million copies sold in its first three days. By the end of September, sales reached nearly 20 million, making it the ninth bestselling Switch title since the console’s release, and “Tears of the Kingdom” later won best action and adventure game at the Game Awards.

With Tears of the Kingdom on Switch, 2023 was one of Zelda’s best years. An infographic earlier this week showed that the game was one of the best-selling and highest-rated games of 2023 in multiple regions.

The Game Awards’ ‘best action/adventure’ and Golden Joystick Awards’ ‘Nintendo GOTY’ went to the same game. With experience like Breath of the Wild, Fujibayashi is a good Zelda director.

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa and Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser also made the ‘Variety500’ list. Both Nintendo executives have been featured before.