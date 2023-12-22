Home » NEWS » PS5, PS4 Suika Game Knock-Off Stirring PS Store

Jacob Chambers December 22, 2023

Though not the Suika Game, PS5 and PS4 will get it. The GoGame Console Publisher-published fruity puzzler was found on the PS Store by fans. Note that this is not the company behind the popular Nintendo Switch version. Developer Aladdin X told Eurogamer.net it has “no affiliation” with the title in question.

“We are aware that [The Suika Game] appeared on the PS Store, but we have no affiliation with it,” a spokesperson said. “So, the game is unrelated to our Suika game!”

The description of this PlayStation rip-off sounds similar: “Create mesmerising chain reactions by merging identical fruits, building up to the ultimate Watermelon—a points bonanza and container-consuming giant. The Suika Game has no time limit, allowing strategic stacking planning, unlike most puzzle games.

Our research shows that GoGame Console Publisher is based in Romania. The misleading name could lead to legal issues, but we’ll see. The Suika Game (not the Suika Game) is expected to launch on PS5 and PS4 soon.

