New South Park 3D Co-Op Game Set for Switch Release

South Park: Snow Day! has a release date after THQ Nordic’s announcement earlier this year.

On March 26, 2024, Snow Day! will snowball on Switch and other platforms. Switch digital pre-orders begin “soon in 2024.”. Standard edition costs $29.99, £24.99, and €29.99, while digital deluxe costs $49.99, £39.99, and €49.99. What they include:

“Both pre-order editions include the Underwear Gnome Cosmetics pack including the Underwear Gnome hat, a stylish beard, and a green tunic. In addition to this, the Digital Deluxe Edition will also include cosmetic packs, weapon types, and a new game mode.”

On the same day as the game’s release, South Park fans can anticipate a physical Collectors Edition with a copy of the game, a snow globe, toilet paper holder, knit beanie, Tarot cards, and an original soundtrack. This model costs $219.99, £189.99, or €219.99.