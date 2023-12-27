Home » NEWS » Sakurai: “I’m Still Creating Games For The Time Being”

Jacob Chambers December 27, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Masahiro Sakurai, the legendary video game developer and Smash Bros. creator, has previously discussed retiring. Sakurai recently posted on YouTube that he’s “still creating games for the time being.”. His exact words:

Masahiro Sakurai: “As for me, I’m still creating games for the time being, but I’m also making this YouTube channel.”

After a brief discussion about video game industry professionals stepping back from the public eye and seeking a change or even a new industry, this line was dropped.

Keep in mind that Sakurai’s latest update doesn’t guarantee future projects, so don’t get excited.

Sakurai was reportedly “semi-retired” after the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC in December 2018. He said earlier this year that he couldn’t imagine a Smash game without him.

