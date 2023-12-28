Home » NEWS » Japanese Nintendo Reveals “Most Downloaded” Switch eShop Games 2023

Nintendo revealed Japan’s “most downloaded” Switch games in 2023’s first half in July. Unsurprisingly, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom led.

Suika Game is now the “most downloaded” Switch eShop title in Japan for 2023, according to an update. Next to this affordable offering were Tears of the Kingdom in second, Pikmin 4 in third, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder in fourth.

Third-party titles Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince placed fifth and Overcooked 2 placed 10th. Nintendo Everything has compiled a list of the top 30 “most downloaded” games on Japan’s eShop this year:

  1. Suika Game
  2. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  3. Pikmin 4
  4. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  5. Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince
  6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  7. Splatoon 3
  8. Overcooked 2
  9. Super Mario RPG
  10. Fire Emblem Engage
  11. Monster Hunter Rise
  12. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  13. Pokemon Violet
  14. Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 2
  15. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
  16. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  17. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
  18. Minecraft
  19. Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 1
  20. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe
  21. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  22. Human: Fall Flat
  23. Persona 4: Golden
  24. Among Us
  25. Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru
  26. Pikmin 2
  27. Pokemon Scarlet
  28. Nintendo Switch Sports
  29. Pikmin 1
  30. Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban

The 2021 Japanese game Suika has reached five million downloads worldwide, though exact figures are unknown. Tears of the Kingdom have also sold well this year.

 

