Japanese Nintendo Reveals “Most Downloaded” Switch eShop Games 2023

Nintendo revealed Japan’s “most downloaded” Switch games in 2023’s first half in July. Unsurprisingly, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom led.

Suika Game is now the “most downloaded” Switch eShop title in Japan for 2023, according to an update. Next to this affordable offering were Tears of the Kingdom in second, Pikmin 4 in third, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder in fourth.

Third-party titles Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince placed fifth and Overcooked 2 placed 10th. Nintendo Everything has compiled a list of the top 30 “most downloaded” games on Japan’s eShop this year:

Suika Game Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Pikmin 4 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Splatoon 3 Overcooked 2 Super Mario RPG Fire Emblem Engage Monster Hunter Rise Zelda: Breath of the Wild Pokemon Violet Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 2 Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics Animal Crossing: New Horizons Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy Minecraft Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 1 Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Human: Fall Flat Persona 4: Golden Among Us Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru Pikmin 2 Pokemon Scarlet Nintendo Switch Sports Pikmin 1 Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban

The 2021 Japanese game Suika has reached five million downloads worldwide, though exact figures are unknown. Tears of the Kingdom have also sold well this year.