Suda51 Says Grasshopper Manufacturing Is Working On “New Title”

Game developer Goichi “Suda51” Suda and Grasshopper Manufacture announced a Shadows of the Damned Remaster this year. Later, Suda51 teased that it would “probably” be playable on handhelds.

Suda told 4Gamer.net that Grasshopper’s 2024 release is still on track. He again teased the developer’s “new title”:

“Goichi “Suda51” Suda: “2024 will be a lively year for Grasshopper. A remaster of Shadows of the Damned will be released. And we are hard at work on a new title!”

In a June special broadcast, Suda51 teased this “new title” with just a single game image on TV.

Suda’s No More Heroes III co-director Ren Yamazaki has also hinted that Grasshopper will announce “something” in 2024:

Ren Yamazaki: “In 2024, we will continue to work hard to create fun games. I think we should be able to announce something in 2024.”

Besides Shadows of the Damned, what would Suda51 and Grasshopper do next?