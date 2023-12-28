‘Tokimeki Memorial’ DS Trilogy Remastered for Switch by Konami

Konami has many franchises, but Tokimeki Memorial is a high school dating simulation game you may not know about. Since its early 1990s debut, the game has inspired a series and spin-offs.

Tokimeki Memorial Girl’s Side 1st Love (2007), 2nd Season (2008), and 3rd Story (2010) were released on the Nintendo DS, and Konami announced this week that they will be remastered.

Each remaster will have “high-definition visuals and high sound quality” and be based on DS games.

These games are being remastered, but Konami may not localize them. We’ll let you know if we hear anything. The Switch eShop will release them in Japan on Valentine’s Day 2024 for 5,995 yen each.

Would you play this series?