Experience the captivating world of Unicorn Overlord’s latest adventure in an exciting new trailer for PS5 and PS4

Vanillaware has released a new trailer that highlights the exciting exploration aspects of their highly anticipated strategy game, Unicorn Overlord, coming to both PS5 and PS4. The announcement highlights the game’s open-ended structure, allowing players to decide their next conquest. Alongside the main quests, there are also side quests available at the various locations you visit. Watch the trailer above to get a better understanding.

The trailer showcases the importance of assisting townspeople and engaging in battles against those who have wronged you, all in pursuit of rewards to strengthen your party. Additionally, you have the opportunity to recruit specific individuals to join your cause. The primary objective of the game is to challenge the dominant authority on the continent of Fevrith, and your task will be to free the various settlements you encounter during your journey. Once you gain control, you have the power to bring them back to their former glory.

The highly anticipated release of Unicorn Overlord is set for March 8, 2024, on both PS5 and PS4. Is this game something you’re interested in? We would greatly appreciate your feedback in the comments section.