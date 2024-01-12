Game Freak, the developer behind Pokémon, has recently trademarked the name ‘PAND LAND’

It seems that Game Freak has been working on more than just Pokémon Scarlet and Violet lately. According to Gematsu, the Japanese developer has recently filed logo trademarks for “PAND LAND.”. Two different versions of the logo have been officially registered as trademarks.

As per the source, “PAND LAND” was initially trademarked in Japan on November 8th, 2023, and the logo trademarks were registered on December 28th, 2023. They made their debut on the stock market today. Take a glance:

Game Freak trademarks PAND LAND in Japan https://t.co/5cZ4bVAbD4pic.twitter.com/rsIY3Qi8PN— Gematsu (@gematsu) January 11, 2024

As you may remember, in May of last year, it was announced that Game Freak had teamed up with Private Division (known for their work on The Outer Worlds and Kerbal Space Program) for an exciting new action-adventure game called Project Bloom.

It’s uncertain if this recent trademark is connected to this new project, but you can find more information about Project Bloom in our previous coverage. It’s important to remember that trademarks don’t always indicate an imminent announcement. In addition to the Pokémon series, Game Freak has developed other games such as Pocket Card Jockey, Giga Wrecker Alt., Little Town Hero, and Drill Dozer.