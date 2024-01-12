Nintendo is set to enhance the Switch Online experience by adding two beloved RPG classics to its GBA library next week.

Coming up next week on January 17th, 2024, members of Switch Online + Expansion Pack will have the opportunity to revisit the beloved RPG games Golden Sun and Golden Sun: The Lost Age, originally released on the Game Boy Advance.

The initial release occurred in the 2001/02 season, with the subsequent game launching in 2002/03. The talented team at Camelot Software Planning, who are well-known for their work on well-liked games like Shining Force, Mario Golf, and Tennis, created both games. These RPGs are widely regarded as some of the greatest of all time.

In the original versions of these titles, players had the ability to transfer their data from Golden Sun to the Lost Age. Nintendo’s Japanese website has confirmed that this feature will be supported through communication and password methods. In addition, players will have the opportunity to engage in online battles through the Switch Online service (credit to @IsaacAdepts on X).

Allow me to provide you with further details about each of these games, as per the official Nintendo press release: