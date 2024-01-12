Nintendo is set to enhance the Switch Online experience by adding two beloved RPG classics to its GBA library next week.

Coming up next week on January 17th, 2024, members of Switch Online + Expansion Pack will have the opportunity to revisit the beloved RPG games Golden Sun and Golden Sun: The Lost Age, originally released on the Game Boy Advance.
The initial release occurred in the 2001/02 season, with the subsequent game launching in 2002/03. The talented team at Camelot Software Planning, who are well-known for their work on well-liked games like Shining Force, Mario Golf, and Tennis, created both games. These RPGs are widely regarded as some of the greatest of all time.
In the original versions of these titles, players had the ability to transfer their data from Golden Sun to the Lost Age. Nintendo’s Japanese website has confirmed that this feature will be supported through communication and password methods. In addition, players will have the opportunity to engage in online battles through the Switch Online service (credit to @IsaacAdepts on X).
Allow me to provide you with further details about each of these games, as per the official Nintendo press release:
From the humble village of Vale to the mystical peaks of Mt. Aleph, the Golden Sun game sets magic-wielding young heroes Isaac, Garet, Ivan and Mia on a quest to prevent the ancient power of Alchemy from being unleashed on their home world of Weyard. Their adventure takes them through towns, caverns and dungeons as they face wily enemies, confounding puzzles and epic challenges that push their magical abilities (Psynergy) to their absolute limits. Along the way, they get help from mysterious creatures known as the Djinn, who aid the heroes in harnessing their Psynergy to unlock potent spells and unstoppable attacks.
A direct sequel to Golden Sun, the Golden Sun: The Lost Age game presents a dramatic shift as the story now follows Felix – a young Adept (or magic user) who was the antagonist of the first game – on his mission to prove that Alchemy isn’t a destructive force, but one that could save Weyard after all. Forced to join Felix on his quest are Adepts Jenna and Sheba and the wizened scholar Kraden, all of whom struggle to keep Felix on task as powerful and enigmatic new challenges face them all.
Featuring co-op gameplay* that allows for friends to join your merry (and sometimes not-so-merry) band, as well as turn-based combat, puzzle-solving, open world exploration and RPG-inspired character upgrades, Golden Sun and Golden Sun: The Lost Age are layered with unpredictable gameplay built around an engrossing and engaging story. The more you get to know Weyard, the more mysterious it gets. So, what do you say? Ready to fall under its spell?