Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC Icons in Switch Online’s ‘Missions & Rewards’

Update #4: As part of the latest update, Nintendo has released the highly anticipated Pokémon Scarlet and Violet epilogue. Additionally, players can now access the last set of themed icons for these games. Take a glance:

Update #3: The latest release of the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet game brings a new wave of excitement. Get ready to embark on a thrilling adventure as you search for the hidden treasure in Area Zero. And now, you can enjoy the game on the Switch Online platform with its new set of icons. Dive into the world of Pokémon and uncover the mysteries that await!

Update #2: Introducing the latest addition to the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet series: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Switch Online icons have made their grand entrance with the fourth wave!

Original: Get ready for the highly anticipated release of the second DLC for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero! Nintendo has just unveiled a set of fresh Switch Online icons to amp up the excitement.

These elements encompass characters, backgrounds, and frames. The characters can be purchased for 10 Platinum Points each, while the other items are available for redemption at a rate of 5 Platinum Points each. These are currently available and will continue to be released in the future. Take a peek at what’s available in Wave 1:

