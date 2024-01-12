Konami is set to revive two beloved classic games, Rocket Knight Adventures and Felix the Cat

Limited Run Games and Konami have partnered to revive two beloved series from the Japanese developer’s past library: Felix the Cat and Rocket Knight Adventures.

Felix the Cat will feature the 1992 NES original and the 1993 Game Boy adventure, while Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked will include Rocket Knight Adventures, Sparkster: Rocket Knight Adventures 2, and the SNES-exclusive spin-off Sparkster. The release date for both collections has yet to be announced, but it has been confirmed that they will be available on the Switch.

In addition, we have the option to acquire these games in both physical formats through Limited Run Games and digitally through the eShop. Both collections will include additional features like save states, quality-of-life improvements, and, for Rocket Knight, a boss rush mode.

Felix the Cat & Rocket Knight games are getting re-releases! 🙌 Digital collections for both of these beloved franchises are coming soon via @LimitedRunGames‘ Carbon Engine. Check the threaded replies for more information on each release! 👀pic.twitter.com/GDQ69k0J0H— Konami (@Konami) January 11, 2024

Hudson Soft, which later merged with Konami in 2012, was responsible for Felix the Cat’s development on the NES and Game Boy. Both games are side-scrolling platformers featuring the beloved cartoon character.

Rocket Knight Adventures made its debut on the Mega Drive and Sega Genesis in 1993, with design credits going to Nobuya Nakazato, the creator of Contra. Sparkster, the main character, gained popularity as a mascot for Konami in the ’90s. Since then, he has made appearances in various Konami games. The franchise experienced a brief revival in 2010 with the release of Rocket Knight on Xbox Live and PSN.

Pre-orders for physical versions of Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked will be open from January 19th until February 18th, 2024. Take a look at the available options on Limited Run Games’ website.

Regarding Felix the Cat, pre-orders for this retro collection will be available starting on February 9th. Make sure to secure a physical copy before March 10, 2024. As usual, there are a wide range of versions available for both collections, along with individual items of merchandise.

It appears that in 2024, Konami is taking a trip down memory lane. Contrarily, WayForward’s Operation Galuga will return the side-scrolling shooter series to its original style later this year. Additionally, a remaster of the beloved PS1 JRPGs Suikoden I and II is in the works, with an expected release date of 2024. And that’s not even considering the remakes of Metal Gear Solid 3 or Silent Hill 2.

Are you looking forward to the return of Rocket Knight Adventures and Felix the Cat? Are you planning to get them in physical form or as digital downloads? We would greatly appreciate your feedback in the comments section.