Disturbing Mario Hologram Causes Commotion at CES Participants

Update: Proto Inc. has reached out to provide clarification regarding the Mario hologram showcased at CES. They emphasize that it was an unfinished proof of concept and not meant for commercial use.

“The AI hologram animation briefly seen today is an unfinished proof of concept tested for a client to demonstrate technological capabilities and innovation. It is not intended for commercial release. AARP and Nintendo were not involved in the inadvertent showing today. The fact that so many gamers of the world have taken notice shows that they are the best fans in the world and we salute them.”

Well, it appears that the intention was for no one to see it after all! It seems that if a hologram based on the Mario theme were to become a reality in the future, it could potentially surpass this current version.

Original Article: The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is currently taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada, providing major companies with a platform to present their latest products and concepts that may soon find their way into households. However, we can’t help but notice an excessive emphasis on AI, which doesn’t quite align with our preferences.

We’ve witnessed some truly remarkable advancements in technology, including Samsung’s latest transparent microled screen and an astonishing gravity-defying robot window cleaner developed by Ecovacs. There has been a rather peculiar portrayal of Mario circulating lately, thanks to ProtoHologram and Target. Using hologram technology, attendees have the opportunity to engage in direct conversations with Mario. However, the outcomes of these interactions can be quite perplexing.

So Mario was at #CES But uh… who approved this abomination? 💀pic.twitter.com/diG3axCJIG— Greggory (@ProbChild_) January 10, 2024

Indeed, the game bears a striking resemblance to Mario, but it fails to capture the charm and playfulness that define the iconic character. And what in the world is that voice?! Anyway, it’s safe to say that Nintendo is likely not involved in whatever this is. It’s an unusual marketing technique, that’s for sure, and it’s not exactly motivating us to rush to Target anytime soon.

However, despite its disturbing nature, it also possesses a certain comedic element. We can’t deny that we would likely dedicate an excessive amount of time to this device, exploring the absurd things it can say.

But what are your thoughts on this peculiar and fascinating CES discovery? I