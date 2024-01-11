Highly regarded ‘Motorvania’ Laika: Aged Through Blood experiences unexpected delay in release

Update: Right before its anticipated launch on January 11th, 2024, publisher Headup took to Twitter to share the unfortunate news of a delay for the Switch release of Laika: Aged Through Blood.

The highly anticipated Motorvania, originally released on PC to rave reviews, is set to make its debut on the Switch eShop at a yet-to-be-announced date. Headup has provided a rather ambiguous explanation, stating that the team aims to ensure the game is in optimal condition for the Switch platform.

Here is the complete message from the publisher. In addition, our original story on the release date can be found further down…

The Nintendo Switch release of Laika: Aged Through Blood was originally set for tomorrow. We want to ensure the version we launch is in the best possible shape it could be in, which is why we decided to take some more time and delay the release. Thanks for understanding <3 We will keep you posted with more info about a new date as soon as possible!” We will keep you posted with more info about a new date as soon as possible!🎮— Headup (@HeadupGames) January 10, 2024

Original article : Developer Brainwash Gang and publisher Headup have revealed the highly anticipated release date for the captivating ‘Motorvania’ game Laika: Aged Through Blood, set to arrive on the Nintendo Switch on January 11th, 2024.

Blending the exhilarating motocross-style gameplay reminiscent of Trials with the beloved mechanics of a classic Metroidvania, Laika stands out as a truly distinctive game that has caught our attention.

The PC version is already out and has received praise from critics. IGN gave it a score of 9/10 and mentioned that if you enjoy exploring and platforming in 2D environments, you’ll definitely find these open roads worth your while.

That sounds like something we would be interested in. The gameplay trailer alone, with its somber soundtrack, stunning graphics, and smooth animation, has instantly earned a top spot on our wishlist.

Let’s take a closer look at the main features:

– Experience intense battles on a fast and nimble motorbike – Immerse yourself in a stunning, hand-painted post-apocalyptic setting – Dive into a profound narrative exploring the bond between a mother and daughter, as well as themes of revenge and grief

– Exciting boss encounters and a plethora of challenging missions

– The very first motorvania!

What an enjoyable way to start off 2024! We’ll be closely monitoring this one.

Are you planning on getting Laika: Aged Through Blood in the upcoming year?