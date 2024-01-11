New WarioWare Goodies Now Available at My Nintendo Store in North America

In a delightful move, Nintendo has unveiled a range of exciting new merchandise on the My Nintendo Store in North America, coinciding with the launch of WarioWare: Move It! last November.
This time we have some magnets that are both entertaining and visually appealing. They will surely inspire you to stay active whenever you catch a glimpse of them. Here is the complete description:
“This brightly-colored 8″x8″ magnet sheet features Wario, Ashley, Red, 9-volt, Orbulon, and Mona. This physical reward is available while supplies last.”
Get moving this new year with #WarioWareMoveIt! magnets from #MyNintendo!https://t.co/W0jxKoHCPnpic.twitter.com/ahj6ruJa89— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 10, 2024