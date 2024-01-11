Home » NEWS » New WarioWare Goodies Now Available at My Nintendo Store in North America

Jacob Chambers January 11, 2024

In a delightful move, Nintendo has unveiled a range of exciting new merchandise on the My Nintendo Store in North America, coinciding with the launch of WarioWare: Move It! last November.

This time we have some magnets that are both entertaining and visually appealing. They will surely inspire you to stay active whenever you catch a glimpse of them. Here is the complete description:

 

“This brightly-colored 8″x8″ magnet sheet features Wario, Ashley, Red, 9-volt, Orbulon, and Mona. This physical reward is available while supplies last.”

 

Get moving this new year with #WarioWareMoveIt! magnets from #MyNintendo!https://t.co/W0jxKoHCPnpic.twitter.com/ahj6ruJa89— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 10, 2024

 

