New WarioWare Goodies Now Available at My Nintendo Store in North America

In a delightful move, Nintendo has unveiled a range of exciting new merchandise on the My Nintendo Store in North America, coinciding with the launch of WarioWare: Move It! last November.

This time we have some magnets that are both entertaining and visually appealing. They will surely inspire you to stay active whenever you catch a glimpse of them. Here is the complete description: