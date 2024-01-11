Home » NEWS » Switch Version of Sonic Superstars Gets Minor Update

Jacob Chambers January 11, 2024

Sonic Superstars, Sega’s multiplayer platformer that debuted on the Nintendo Switch in October, received a minor patch to kick off the new year.

The official patch notes state that this will bring the Switch release to Version 1.1.5. Specifically, the following has changed:

Version 1.1.5 of Sonic Superstars was released on January 10, 2024.

  • For a more polished and enjoyable experience, upgrade your game. The following modifications have been made in this update:
  • The ability to clear one’s Time Attack Mode score has been added.
  • You can only clear your local save data by using the score reset option. There will be no impact on online leaderboard scores due to the reset.
  • Fixes for bugs

 

