‘Alisa Developer’s Cut’ perfectly captures the essence of classic PS1 survival horror, delivering an experience that will satisfy fans of the genre

If you enjoy classic survival horror, then you’re in for a treat. Alisa Developer’s Cut is set to release on the Nintendo Switch on February 6th, 2024, according to an announcement from publisher Top Hat Studios, Inc., and developer Casper Croes.

Released on Steam in 2021, this game pays tribute to classic survival horror titles such as Alone in the Dark and Resident Evil. It features pre-rendered backgrounds, fixed camera angles, and tank controls. However, this new release offers the option to switch to a more modern control scheme. The visuals are showcased in a genuine 480p resolution, and there are ongoing efforts to explore the possibility of rendering them in 240p.

The narrative revolves around Alisa, a highly skilled operative of the royal court, who finds herself transported to an enigmatic mansion reminiscent of the Victorian era. Soon after her arrival, she is confronted by eerie, doll-like creatures that instill fear and dread. Wow, the ending of the trailer even includes a clear reference to the original Resident Evil, which is absolutely fantastic and something we all appreciate.

Now, let’s dive into the main highlights:

What are your thoughts on Alisa Developer’s Cut? Does it truly capture the essence and atmosphere of the beloved survival horror genre?