Splatoon 3 has just received the latest update, version 6.1.0. Here are the complete patch notes for your reference

Nintendo has released a new update for the popular squid shooter Splatoon 3. The newest update has brought the game to version 6.1.0 and is now ready for download.

The latest update seems to have prioritized multiplayer modes and weapon rebalancing. Additionally, there will be adjustments made to Mincemeat Metalworks following its recent removal from rotation.

Below, you can find the complete patch notes for this game, which were shared on Nintendo’s official support page.

Splatoon 3 Ver. 6.1.0 (24th January 2024)

Changes to Multiplayer

The terrain in Mincemeat Metalworks has been changed in all modes.

Specifications for some main weapons have changed.

Weapon Change Details N-ZAP ’85

N-ZAP ’89 Maximum damage has been increased from 28.0 to 30.0. Dynamo Roller

Gold Dynamo Roller Widened the angle at which horizontal swings deal maximum damage. Flingza Roller Widened the angle at which horizontal swings deal maximum damage. Reduced the amount of time it takes for ink to begin recovering after a vertical swing by about 5/60 seconds. Inkbrush

Inkbrush Nouveau Increased movement speed when holding the ZR button to paint while moving forward by approximately 3%. Reduced the amount of ink consumed when holding the ZR button to paint while moving forward by approximately 7%. Splat Brella

Sorella Brella Reduced the amount of ink consumed when firing a shot by approximately 13%. Undercover Brella

Undercover Sorella Brella When the player holds the ZR button to fire, they will now be able to jump higher than before. Squeezer

Foil Squeezer Increased the amount of ink consumed by the first shot fired after pressing the ZR button by approximately 9%. Slightly decreased the number of spray droplets created by shots fired when holding the ZR button. Ballpoint Splatling

Ballpoint Splatling Nouveau Slightly increased the scatter of shots fired on land at the longer flight range. Splatana Stamper

Neo Splatana Stamper Reduced the width of spray droplets created by charged slashes by approximately 10%.

Specifications for some special weapons have changed.

Special Weapon Change Details Wave Breaker When placed, enemies around it will be marked for a short period of time. Ink Storm Damage taken while within the area of effect of your own team’s ink storm will recover more quickly, even when not submerged in ink.

The points required for some special weapons have been changed.

Weapon Before After Neo Sploosh-o-matic 180 170 Forge Splattershot Pro 210 200 Luna Blaster 180 170 Bamboozler 14 Mk I 200 190 Zink Mini Splatling 200 190 Splattershot

Hero Shot Replica 190 200 N-ZAP ’85 190 200 Tri-Slosher Nouveau 200 210 Heavy Edit Splatling 190 200

This update primarily focuses on refining the multiplayer experience. When it comes to main weapons, we’ve made some adjustments to enhance their handling and maximize the strengths of certain weapons. Additionally, we’ve fine-tuned the performance of long-range weapons to ensure they can effectively hold their ground in battle. We have implemented exciting modifications to the special weapons, introducing fresh gameplay possibilities and enhancing the overall gaming experience. The next update is scheduled to be released at the end of the current season. The main focus will be on making adjustments to weapon balance and introducing new features for the upcoming season in March.

Bug Fixes

Fixes to Player Controls

I fixed an issue while charging a Fizzy Bomb that sometimes indicated the number of charged explosions had increased approximately 1/60 seconds faster than when they had actually increased.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the jumping animation to be omitted when the player activated the Kraken Royale while swimming in ink on a wall.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Rainmaker to become embedded in the wall if a player carrying the Rainmaker was splattered while submerged in ink on a wall.



Fixes to Multiplayer

Fixed an issue in Bluefin Depot that caused players who activated the Zipcaster near certain areas on the elevators to clip into the terrain when they returned to their original spot after the effect ended.

I fixed an issue in Bluefin Depot that caused Tenta Missiles and Ink Storm to get cut off by things like the elevators or the metal bridge.

Fixed an issue in Bluefin Depot in Turf War and Rainmaker modes that allowed players to unintentionally reach higher terrain by using Triple Splashdown in certain areas.

Fixed an issue in Bluefin Depot in all modes except Tower Control that allowed players to unintentionally land on certain terrain.

Fixed an issue in Bluefin Depot in Tower Control mode that allowed players to get inside certain terrain.

Fixed an issue in Bluefin Depot in Tower Control mode that prevented certain walls near the center of the stage from being inked correctly.

Fixed an issue in Bluefin Depot in Rainmaker mode where certain areas would not allow players to swim, even if those areas appeared to be inked.

Fixes to Salmon Run

Fixed an issue when replaying job scenarios recorded in past versions where a different King Salmonid would sometimes appear than the King Salmonid that appeared originally.

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented players from being able to splat Boss Salmonids with a charged swipe using a Grizzco Splatana if another player on their work crew had a Splatana Stamper or Splatana Wiper.

Fixed an issue in Spawning Grounds that caused a slowdown when players were on top of certain terrain.

Other Fixes