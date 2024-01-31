Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace (PS1) – A Thrilling Adventure Filled with Action

In an interview with StarWars.com on the 20th anniversary of the first Star Wars prequel film, George Lucas emphasized that the films were specifically crafted with a younger audience in mind. It seems that Big Ape Productions missed the mark with their development of PS1 Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace. The game’s challenging difficulty and confusing design make it less than ideal for inexperienced players looking for a family-friendly experience.

Players take command of Qui-Gon Jinn, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Queen Amidala, and Captain Panaka as they embark on 11 thrilling missions set in iconic film locations. From the Trade Federation Ship to the Swamps of Naboo, the game immerses players in a captivating adventure that culminates in an epic assault on Theed. In light of Big Ape Productions’ previous work on Herc’s Adventures in 1997, Force takes a different approach with a 12-hour completion time that may catch gamers off guard. Rather than offering a quick and intense experience, the game focuses on adventure elements that complement its top-down action.

Puzzles involving door switches and push/pull crates present a familiar drawback, reminiscent of Push Square’s review of the PS1 game Syphon Filter. Released in 1999, the game was criticized for being “easy to get lost and lacking direction.” There is a rather perplexing section in Mos Espa where you can trade podracer components with Watto on Tatooine. Regrettably, escort missions can be quite frustrating due to the unreliable AI of the NPCs. We encountered a particularly infuriating situation during a mission on Coruscant, where Queen Amidala got stuck in the scenery and refused to be kidnapped, causing us to restart the mission. This setback was especially frustrating since it hindered the progression of the plot.

The single-player action falls short compared to the PS2’s 2005 Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. However, it’s still worth delving into the game to master additional lightsaber manoeuvres, especially when facing formidable bosses like Darth Maul. Experiment with jumping and spinning your blade, as it can prove to be quite effective. The Droideka destroyer droids prove to be formidable adversaries, requiring the utilization of various weapons, such as the Proton Missile Launcher. Even though Obi-Wan typically holds blasters in low regard, their use becomes necessary in this challenging encounter.

The presentation by Big Ape Productions pays homage to its film source with meticulous attention to detail and the inclusion of John Williams’ magnificent music compositions. The game also features dialogue choices that can impact minor gameplay events, with a mix of original and replacement voices. The distant camera showcases Otoh Gunga and outdoor Coruscant in a more positive manner, while the close-up chunky models and uncanny valley CGI suffer from unattractive 32-bit graphics.

Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace missed a huge opportunity by not including co-op gameplay. It’s surprising, considering that 2005’s PS2 LEGO Star Wars: The Video Game showed us just how well the prequel films lend themselves to multiplayer action games.

Pros:

Taking into consideration its predecessor

The soundtrack by John Williams is absolutely outstanding

Dialogue choices have a significant impact on the gameplay experience

The game offers a diverse blend of action-packed sequences and immersive exploration adventures

Cons:

The lack of clear objectives can be quite confusing and hinder the sense of progression

The difficulty of escort missions can be quite challenging at times

The close-up graphics are unappealing and the CGI feels outdated

Unfortunately, there is no local co-op feature available for Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan in the game

Not Bad 6/10