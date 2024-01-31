Good Smile Company has recently unveiled the Fire Emblem Engage Alear Figure, and fans can now pre-order this highly anticipated collectible

The abundance of video game releases in 2023 may have overshadowed Fire Emblem Engage, but Good Smile Company has rekindled our excitement with the introduction of their most recent Alear figure, luring us back into the world of Elyos.

Similar to previous Fire Emblem figures from the company, this meticulously crafted design by Intelligent Systems is set to be released in February 2025 at a scale of 1/7.

Similar to its predecessors, the Alear figure carries a hefty price of $216.99, making it quite an investment if you’re looking to add the Divine Dragon to your collection. For those who haven’t crunched the numbers, that comes out to approximately £171 or €200.

https://x.com/GoodSmile_US/status/1752164767047757844?s=20

Expensive? Indeed. However, the figure is undeniably impressive.

Pre-orders are now up for grabs at Good Smile US for $216.99 or at Play-Asia for £208.68. The pre-order period will be available for the next few months before closing in April or May (depending on your store), giving you ample time to save up if you’re looking to add this game to your collection.