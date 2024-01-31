Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom and Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo has revealed the lineup of talks that will take place at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in 2024

The upcoming Game Developers Conference 2024 has just revealed some exciting news for gaming enthusiasts. Two highly acclaimed developers, known for their work on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Bros. Wonder, will be gracing the stage with their insightful talks. Mark your calendars for March 18–22, as this conference promises to be a must-attend event for all gaming aficionados.

Get ready for a sneak peek into what lies ahead in each talk, complete with a rundown of the presenters:

Tunes of the Kingdom: A Deep Dive into the Physics and Sound Design of ‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’

Hosted by Takuhiro Dohta, Junya Osada, and Takahiro Takayama

“Developers of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom discuss structuring an expanded Hyrule around physics-based gameplay and evolved sound design! Join the game’s Technical Director Takuhiro Dohta, Lead Physics Programmer Takahiro Takayama, and Lead Sound Engineer Junya Osada as they explore challenges their teams faced when approaching this sequel. They will share insights on Link’s new abilities, composing Hyrule’s expanded sound design and music, and how these go hand-in-(Ultra)hand to create a new experience for players. By the end of Mr. Dohta, Mr. Takayama, and Mr. Osada’s talk, they aim to give attendees and players everywhere new perspective on the world of Tears of the Kingdom and the innovations within.”

2D and Tomorrow: Exploring the Delightful World of ‘Super Mario Bros. Wonder’ and the Art of Crafting Timeless Side-Scrolling Adventures

Hosted by Shiro Mouri and Takashi Tezuka

“Following last year’s launch of the Super Mario Bros.TM Wonder game, developers Takashi Tezuka and Shiro Mouri discuss the unique challenge of taking classic side-scrolling Super Mario Bros. gameplay and turning it upside down…literally. The developers explain how the game’s new elements — such as Wonder effects that flip, spin and transform the game’s Flower Kingdom world — draw inspiration from Mario’s 2D past but deliver unexpected new surprises for players to discover. Mr. Tezuka and Mr. Mouri will also share insights on the game’s creative first steps, how they expanded player choice options and the process of adding a new online experience to the game. Wowie Zowie!”

We’ll keep you informed if anything noteworthy is discussed during these talks. For all the latest details on GDC 2024 and the registration process, head over to the official website.