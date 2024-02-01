Splatoon 3’s upcoming Splatfest, centered around a weekend theme, is set to begin later this month

Nintendo has revealed the theme for the upcoming Splatoon 3 Splatfest, and as expected, it will vary depending on your region.The event in Europe is scheduled to take place on the 17th and 18th of February, centered around the intriguing question, “Which day of the weekend reigns supreme?” The availability of Team Friday, Saturday, and Sunday is open for anyone to claim.

https://x.com/NintendoUK/status/1752995212446564636?s=20

Based on past experiences, it is likely that North America and Australia will have a similar weekend-themed question as Europe. We will keep you informed and update this post once we receive confirmation.

Japan’s splatters will now engage in a fierce battle over delectable treats as they ponder the question, “Which one is your favorite?” (According to Google Translate, that’s the interpretation.). The teams are divided into Red Bean Paste, Custard, and Cream, and the event is scheduled to take place from February 17th to 19th.

https://x.com/SplatoonJP/status/1752980110863695973?s=20

Make sure to check out our comprehensive Splatfest guide below for all the details on the upcoming event and past ones.