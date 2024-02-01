The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series is currently on sale for the Nintendo Switch, with a generous 20% discount on every title and bundle

If you’ve been eagerly anticipating the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster games to go on sale, now might be the perfect opportunity to grab them.

Square Enix recently launched a sale for all six of their games, as Nintendo Wire noted. Featuring an impressive lineup of Final Fantasy titles, including Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy II, Final Fantasy III, Final Fantasy IV, Final Fantasy V, and Final Fantasy VI,.

If you’re looking to save some cash, you have the option to grab the entire bundle at a discounted price of $59.99 or £51.99 instead of the regular $74.99 or £64.99 (or the equivalent in your region). Alternatively, you can also snag certain games at a 20% discount from their usual price.

Final Fantasy – $9.59 / £7.60

– Final Fantasy II – $9.59 / £7.60

– Final Fantasy III – $9.59 / £11.99

– Final Fantasy IV – $11.39 / £11.99

– Final Fantasy V – $14.39 / £11.99

– Final Fantasy VI – $14.39 / £11.99

– Final Fantasy I-VI Bundle – $59.99 / £51.99

Hurry and take advantage of this limited-time offer before it expires on February 14th and 15th, 2024. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to snag these items at a great price. Discover more about these games by reading our review on Nintendo Life: